Human remains discovered in Big Bear

The Brief The remains were located on Oct. 26 and 27 by a man hunting in the area. The person's identity was not immediately released. The person's cause of death is under investigation.



A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Big Bear, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said a person hunting in the area of Smarts Rancho Road north of Cactus Flats called 911 after locating a human skull on Oct. 26 after 3 p.m.

The following day, responding deputies searched the area and recovered additional remains.

The person's identity and cause of death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.