Daredevil injured after being shot from cannon during Riverside County Fair

A daredevil known as the ‘Human Cannonball’ was injured during an event at the Riverside County Fair.

What we know:

According to Fair organizers, Chachi "Rocketman" Valencia was transported from the fairgrounds to the hospital due to injuries suffered during his Sunday 2:30 p.m. performance.

What we don't know:

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Fair organizers released a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the Rocketman and his wife, and ask that all be patient as we await an update on his condition."

The backstory:

On his website, it says Rocketman Valencia makes his living as a human cannonball being shot from a cannon-- free flying through the air at speeds of 55mph and at heights of over 65 ft and distances of 165ft. He has over 23 years of experience as a human cannonball and his wife Robin is also a human cannonball.