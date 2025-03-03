Expand / Collapse search

Daredevil injured after being shot from cannon during Riverside County Fair

Published  March 3, 2025 1:37pm PST
Riverside County
Chachi Valencia, alias The Rocket Man, is propelled in the air at the Olympic stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games in London on August 12, 2012. Rio de Janeiro will host the 2016 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNI

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A daredevil known as the ‘Human Cannonball’ was injured during an event at the Riverside County Fair. 

What we know:

According to Fair organizers, Chachi "Rocketman" Valencia was transported from the fairgrounds to the hospital due to injuries suffered during his Sunday 2:30 p.m. performance. 

What we don't know:

The extent of his injuries is unknown. 

Fair organizers released a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the Rocketman and his wife, and ask that all be patient as we await an update on his condition."

The backstory:

On his website, it says Rocketman Valencia makes his living as a human cannonball being shot from a cannon-- free flying through the air at speeds of 55mph and at heights of over 65 ft and distances of 165ft. He has over 23 years of experience as a human cannonball and his wife Robin is also a human cannonball. 

The Source 

  • Information for this story came from a statement posted by Riverside County Fair to Instagram. Background information on Rocketman Valencia came from his website. 

