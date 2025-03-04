'Human Cannonball' recovering after daredevil stunt goes wrong

The Brief Daredevil Chachi "The Rocketman" Valencia was injured when strong winds knocked him off course during a cannon stunt at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival. Despite suffering cracked ribs and a broken wrist, Valencia left the hospital quickly due to lack of health insurance and concerns about medical bills. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical expenses, and Valencia plans to be more cautious in future performances.



A high-flying stunt turned into a harrowing accident for daredevil Chachi "The Rocketman" Valencia over the weekend at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

Valencia, a sixth-generation circus performer, was launched from a cannon as part of his act when strong winds knocked him off course.

"Right before the shot, I think the wind moved and it started a crosswind, and that's what happened—the wind caught me and threw me off to one side," Valencia said.

After being catapulted out of the safety net, everything went black.

"I don't remember anything until I was in the ambulance on my way to the hospital," he said.

Despite suffering multiple injuries—including cracked ribs and a broken wrist—Valencia left the hospital just hours later because he does not have health insurance and was concerned about medical bills.

"I'm really sore. It's hard for me to move around—it's mostly because of the cracked ribs that I have," he said. "I also have a broken wrist that's not bothering me so bad."

Valencia admitted he considered backing out of the stunt due to the windy conditions on Sunday but ultimately decided to go through with it.

"You see all the people who are waiting for you to do your thing, and they're so excited, and you know I just couldn't... I couldn't cancel, you know?" he said.

Now, he says the accident has changed his approach to performing.

"I will definitely not take as many risks, as many chances, especially when it's windy," Valencia said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover his medical expenses and rehabilitation. While he has no plans to retire from his 23-year career as a human cannonballer, his focus now is on getting back on his feet—before taking to the air again.