How you could win cash watching Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are set to debate on October 7, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are still set to take the debate stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, despite President Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis. The debate is scheduled to take place from 9-10:30 p.m. ET on October 7.

FOX Bet Super 6 players will have the chance to win by submitting their answers to six questions centered around possible outcomes of the debate. If you think you can guess what both candidates will say first, which college or university will be mentioned by its first name and who will be the last to say the word “vote,” this could be the game for you.

Entries must be received before the Wednesday night's debate begins.

Changes have already been made to provide further social distance between the candidates debate in light of Trump’s diagnosis last week. Pence, 61, and Harris, 55, will now stand 12 feet apart on Wednesday night, instead of the originally-planned 7 feet.

Last week, presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace struggled to maintain order between frequent interruptions and heated exchanges between the two presidential contenders, Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The first FOX Bet Super 6 Presidential Debate contest drew nearly 480,000 entries—757 of them perfect— for a piece of the $25,000 prize. Texas had the most players with perfect scores with 14% of the contest’s winners. Residents from Florida and California came in a close second and third place with 8% share each.

FOX Bet Super 6 has already given away more than $1.4 million since it first launched in September 2019.

One lucky NFL aficionado was able to take home a $100,000 jackpot in FOX Bet’s Super 6 Sunday contest.



