How you can shop safely for the holidays

We are less than a week before Christmas Day and for retail stores and shoppers, this is the busiest time of the year.

Whether buying for grandma or the kids, sales are up as we head toward Christmas and so is crime. Authorities say credit card crime is big like a big gift card bust in Sacramento where one man was arrested.

Deputies warn thieves will grab unsuspecting shoppers' bags.

One shopper told FOX 11 that if something like that had happened to her, they wouldn't bother chasing them.

"That's exactly what we want the people to know," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Miguel Meza.

Meza said this is the time to worry about thieves.

"Our concern is always that crime spikes in the holiday season. We see that even on the weekdays, the stores are completely busy," Meza said.

Law enforcement officers across Southern California are in high gear right now and all over social media. Deputy Doyle in a social media video says, "Don't keep your goodies in your backseat. They belong in the trunk."

He warns shoppers who, in some cases, think about bad things happening to good people.

"When entering personal information. We want to make sure it stays personal," He says, mentioning to keep personal info private, not public.

Doyle adds it is important to have a meeting place in case people or kids get lost.

State Farm Insurance offered the following tips:

Keep your purse close to your body

Keep your wallet in an inside coat pocket or in a front pants pocket

Don't take money out until asked, don't flash a lot of cash and use only one credit card

Meanwhile, Meza says, "Be alert, be safe be aware of your surroundings, don't be on your cell phones."

And, of course, follow the "see something, say something" guideline and alert security or call 911 if something suspicious happens. Make sure to keep a safe distance from the suspicious subject and to not engage with them.

Bottomline – think safety!