How to watch UEFA Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 is set to be an exciting tournament featuring Europe’s top national teams competing across Germany. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to catch all the action, from key dates and match schedules to broadcasting details.

Group Stage Matches:

Friday, June 14: Germany vs. Scotland in Munich, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday, June 15: Hungary vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo); Spain vs. Croatia in Berlin, 12 p.m. ET (FOX); Italy vs. Albania in Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, June 16: Poland vs. Netherlands in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1); Slovenia vs. Denmark in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Serbia vs. England in Gelsenkirchen, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, June 17: Romania vs. Ukraine in Munich, 9 a.m. ET (Fubo); Belgium vs. Slovakia in Frankfurt, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Austria vs. France in Düsseldorf, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tuesday, June 18: Turkey vs. Georgia in Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (Fubo); Portugal vs. Czech Republic in Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)

Wednesday, June 19: Croatia vs. Albania in Hamburg, 9 a.m. ET (FS1); Germany vs. Hungary in Stuttgart, 12 p.m. ET (FS1); Scotland vs. Switzerland in Cologne, 3 p.m. ET (FOX)