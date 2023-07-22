Man shot dead during robbery off Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena

article

Police in Pasadena are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death off of Angeles Crest Highway Saturday morning.

Pasadena Police responded to a call for a traffic collision along the Angeles Crest Highway around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a dark, damaged, four-door car on the side of the road, near mile marker 28.36.

Officers found two people Inside the car, a man and a woman. The man had been shot several times. First responders tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

Police believe the man, identified as 32-year-old Jessie Munoz from Los Angeles, was shot and killed during a robbery. The woman in the car was able to make it out uninjured. According to Pasadena Lt. Keith Gomez, the victims and the alleged shooter did not know each other.

Portions of the highway were closed Saturday morning while police investigated.

Video taken from the scene showed multiple police cars investigating the Honda on the side of the road. Video also captured a van from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.