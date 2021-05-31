Homicide investigation underway after shots ring out at South LA birthday party

Two people were killed and one person was hospitalized after shots rang out at a birthday party in South Los Angeles early Monday morning, officials said.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the shooting occurred after 1 a.m. in the 6600 block of Makee Avenue, located near the intersection of Compton and Gage avenues, in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said someone in a white sedan arrived at the party where a possible argument ensued before it turned violent.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. A second victim, 21, was taken to the hospital by parademics with gunshot wounds to his legs. He is expected to survive, the department said.

A third victim, 23, was self-transported to another nearby hospital where he died. He suffered gunshot wounds to his upper torso, officials said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect left the scene in a white sedan in an unknown direction.

Homicide detectives continued to interview witnesses Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement



