Homicide investigation underway after RV fire in Exposition Park

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a burning RV in South Los Angeles late Monday night, officials said.

Authorities said the victim was experiencing homelessness.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard, located near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City firefighters responded to the scene. After crews knocked down the flames, they discovered a 65-year-old man inside the RV.

A witness told authorities the suspect threw something inside the SUV before it caught fire and that the victim and the suspect may have had an altercation earlier in the evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

