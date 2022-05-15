Homeowner shot during Riverside home invasion

An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverside early Sunday.

FOX 11 Travis Rice

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 18000 block of Moss Road just after 4:30 a.m.

Officials said three suspects broke into the home and shot the homeowner during the attempted robbery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.