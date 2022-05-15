Homeowner shot during Riverside home invasion
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverside early Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to a home in the 18000 block of Moss Road just after 4:30 a.m.
Officials said three suspects broke into the home and shot the homeowner during the attempted robbery.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to authorities.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.