Homeowner shot during Riverside home invasion

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 11:36AM
Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverside early Sunday. 

An investigation is underway after a homeowner was shot during an attempted robbery in Riverside early Sunday. / FOX 11 Travis Rice

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 18000 block of Moss Road just after 4:30 a.m. 

Officials said three suspects broke into the home and shot the homeowner during the attempted robbery. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to authorities. 

No other information was immediately available. 

The investigation is ongoing.