Homeowner fined $300,000 after officials used drones to find addresses allegedly tied to illegal fireworks

"I wasn't even home," says a Stanton homeowner who just got fined $300,000.

City officials say they recorded 300 explosions of illegal fireworks at the man's home on July 4.

The video is from drones the city is using to fight illegal fireworks.

"One thousand dollars for each explosion," explains Mayor David Shawver, who adds the city sent out warnings months in advance.

Eighteen homeowners were fined a total of almost a million dollars, and all are planning to fight.

Stanton officials say the drones are used only for the fireworks program, not law enforcement. They don't even plan to use the drones on New Year's Eve.