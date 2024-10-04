Homeless woman trashes Carson bakery, owner finds her wearing store merch

article

The owner of a Carson bakery arrived at work Friday morning to find his store completely trashed.

Matt Valentine is the owner of Sweet Valentine Bakery on Avalon Boulevard. Valentine said he got to the store around 5:45 a.m. Friday, and found a homeless woman, half-naked, outside the bakery wearing the store's merchandise. He said she'd gotten into the bakery and ransacked the place, pulling things off shelves, flipping things over and more.

Valentine shared a video of the aftermath on social media Friday morning. In the video, Valentine showed the destruction, with everything from boxes to food to toilet paper strewn across the floor.

The store's glass displays and drink cooler were still intact.

"Thankfully, it's all cosmetic and ingredients," Valentine wrote in the post. "Our baking equipment is intact and fully functioning."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 that one person was arrested.

Because of the clean-up, the bakery was closed Friday morning, but Valentine said he hopes to reopen Friday afternoon.