Homeless man stabbed in Garden Grove; police search for suspect

A homeless man was stabbed in Garden Grove, and police Monday sought the public's help to find the suspect.

The crime occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 12900 block of Beach Boulevard, in the nearby city of Stanton, at the request of the Orange County Sheriff Department, police said.

"The Orange County Sheriff Department reported that they had two deputies at that location with a male victim, who had been stabbed in the face multiple times while in the City of Garden Grove," police said in a statement.

"It was later learned that the assault occurred in front of a business in the 7900 block of Garden Grove Boulevard," police said. "Upon the arrival of Garden Grove police officers, they were told by the Orange County Fire Authority that the victim stopped breathing and did not have a pulse, during the course of their treatment. The victim had to be resuscitated and rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in the Intensive Care unit."

Garden Grove detectives located surveillance video from a nearby business, showing the assault, police said.

"The victim, who is a local transient, was standing in the bushes in front of a business and was approached by the male suspect who attacked him without warning," police said. "At this time the male suspect can be seen swinging and stabbing a knife at and into the male victim."

The injured man then ran across Garden Grove Boulevard and sought help from the Orange County deputies.

The suspect was described as an Hispanic man, 25-35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190-200 pounds. He had multiple tattoos, was dressed in black, and wore a black baseball cap with a Raiders logo on the front.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 714-741-5824.