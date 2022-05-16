Teen shoots self, other boy outside Victorville Walmart

An investigation is underway after a teen shot himself and another boy outside a Victorville Walmart Monday morning.

According to police, the two boys involved - ages 13 and 14 - were in the desert surrounding the Walmart shopping center in the 11800 block of Amargosa Road around 7:40 a.m.

While in the desert together, the 13-year-old boy fired a gun, authorities said. The bullet hit his hand and upon exit hit the 14-year-old boy in his lower body. The gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Both boys were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said this was not an active shooter incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff's Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.