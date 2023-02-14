Homeless man found stabbed to death near Long Beach encampment

A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday near the homeless encampment in Long Beach where he lived.

Officers were sent to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the Los Angeles River at about 6 a.m. to assist Long Beach Fire Department paramedics with a man who was unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso, according to the Long Beach Police Department's Media Relations Detail.

The paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, authorities said.

No suspect information was available.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is encouraged to call homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.