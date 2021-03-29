Deadly stabbing under investigation in Beverly Grove

A deadly stabbing is under investigation in Beverly Grove Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 6600 block of Maryland Drive a little after 4:30 p.m. During the investigation, LAPD found a person stabbed to death in the area a little after 5:45 p.m.

After finding the body, police set up a perimeter around parts of the neighborhood in hopes of searching for the suspect.

Officials did not say if the deadly stabbing suspect has been placed in custody, as of Monday night.

