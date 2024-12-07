Homeless man arrested, accused of stabbing man in Long Beach

The Brief One person was stabbed on Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach Friday night. The stabbing happened after two men got into a "verbal altercation." Dominique Dangelo Perryman, a homeless man, was arrested and is accused of the stabbing.



Long Beach police arrested a homeless man accused of stabbing another man late Friday night.

Officers were called out to the 6800 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. When officers go there, they found a man who had been stabbed in the lower body. Paramedics took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers' initial investigation, the stabbing happened after the victim and another man got into "a verbal altercation, which escalated," police said. After the stabbing, they said, the suspect ran off before police could get there.

Investigators, however, quickly located the suspect, who they identified as Dominique Dangelo Perryman, a homeless man. Officers booked Perryman on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing a police officer.

He is being held on $30,000 bail.