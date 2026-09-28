3 hospitalized after domestic dispute leads to Cudahy shooting: LASD

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The Brief A domestic dispute that began in Los Angeles escalated into a deputy-involved shooting in Cudahy early Monday morning, leaving three people hospitalized. Investigators say a female suspect followed an assault victim to a home on Live Oak Street and opened fire on her family, wounding two women—including a 15-year-old girl. Arriving deputies shot the woman to stop the active attack; she remains hospitalized in critical condition while LASD Homicide detectives handle the ongoing investigation.



Three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized following a chaotic chain of events that started in Los Angeles and ended in a shooting in Cudahy early Monday morning.

What we know:

Los Angeles County deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 4900 block of Live Oak Street, near Florence and Wilcox avenues, around 4:20 a.m.

LASD Homicide Lt. German Ochoa said the original domestic violence assault occurred in LA. The victim then fled to her home in Cudahy, but the suspect followed her and continued the argument outside.

As the victim’s family stepped in to defuse the situation, deputies arrived. Investigators say the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the group. That’s when a deputy opened fire to stop the attack.

The suspect, described as a woman in her 20s, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Two family members, including a 15-year-old girl, were shot by the suspect before deputies intervened. The original domestic violence victim was not hit.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified by authorities. The medical conditions of the two family members shot by the suspect have not been released.

LASD Homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.