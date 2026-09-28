Newport Beach braces for more erosion as Hurricane Polo nears

The Brief Orange County coastal communities are still recovering from Hurricane Marie’s impacts. Newport Beach is preparing for elevated surf and possible erosion from Hurricane Polo. Officials and residents are concerned about continued coastal damage and stronger rip currents.



Communities like Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Marie.

Newport Beach was once again bracing for another round of elevated surf and possibly more erosion thanks to Hurricane Polo. The city has been building up sand berms while many flocked to Balboa Pier Monday to catch a glimpse of high surf.

"It's all still beautiful. I do hope when spring rolls around we all got some beach left but we're just enjoying the day," said a woman visiting Newport Beach.

A few weeks ago, the City of Laguna Beach declared a local state of emergency due to coastal erosion and sand loss from swells tied to Hurricane Marie.

The City of Dana Point took similar action after coastal flooding from Hurricane Marie battered homes along Beach Road.

The Orange County Transportation Authority has now approved emergency action to protect San Clemente coastal rail.

In Newport Beach, the city says lifeguards are keeping a close eye on stronger rip currents as Hurricane Polo moves through the Pacific.

Longtime residents worry we haven't seen the worst of it yet.

"I remember 1997, which was a really significant El Niño year and the difficulties that we had to face in southern California, so I'm really concerned about this El Niño and the potential threats it's going to bring," a resident told FOX 11.