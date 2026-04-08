2 Inland Empire teens hospitalized after ATV burst into flames in Zion National Park

The Brief Two Inland Empire teenagers, including the daughter of an Orange County firefighter, were severely burned when their ATV overturned and caught fire during a spring break trip to Zion National Park. Off-duty and retired firefighters traveling with the group used professional training and on-hand medical supplies to rescue the girls and extinguish the flames within two minutes. Both victims are currently receiving treatment at a Las Vegas burn unit, where their families have relocated to support their ongoing recovery efforts.



Two Southern California teens are recovering from severe injuries after their ATV overturned and caught fire during a spring break trip to Zion National Park.

The girls were rescued by a group of family friends that included off-duty and retired firefighters who provided life-saving care.

What we know:

The incident happened last week as a large caravan of friends and family returned to their base in the Utah desert.

One vehicle in the group overturned and quickly became engulfed in flames, trapping two teenagers inside.

The victims have been identified as Brooklyn Mallet, a student at Santiago High School in Corona and the daughter of an Orange County firefighter, and her friend Elena Pastorino from Yucaipa.

Rescue efforts began within minutes of the crash. Both girls suffered burns and other serious injuries and were eventually transported to a burn unit at a hospital in Las Vegas for specialized treatment.

What they're saying:

The families are highlighting the heroic actions of those on the scene, specifically a retired Brea Fire Department firefighter named Chris, who helped extinguish the flames on both girls.

"I heard Bill, the driver, say, 'I see smoke.' And then a couple moments later, he says, 'I see fire,' and then he says there's a car on fire," one witness said.

Family friend Bruce Hale described the intensity of the rescue: "We had medical kits with us, fire extinguishers. Brooklyn was only about 15 feet from the fire, so we were trying to protect her from the tires that were exploding."

Elena's mother, Brianna, shared her daughter's account of the escape: "I was on fire, Mom, and I knew I had to get out of the car, and I did exactly what I was supposed to do. I stopped, dropped, and rolled, Mom. I jumped out of a car, and it rolled around on the ground, and then somebody came and put me out. They put the fire out on me completely."

Brianna added that her daughter has since named a stuffed animal "Chris" after the man who saved her. "This is now a hero in our hearts forever."

Both girls face a long road to recovery and their families have relocated to Las Vegas to be by their side during treatment.