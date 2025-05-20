Homeland Security conducting suspected raids across LA County

SkyFOX is tracking multiple suspected federal raids across Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security agents were seen searching a home near the Hollywood Reservoir in the Hollywood Hills, as well as another location on Hollow Springs Drive in the hills above Studio City.

A third location was seen near Glenoaks Boulevard and Lanark Street in Sun Valley, just off the 5 Freeway.

SUGGESTED:

The reason for the raids was not immediately available.

FOX 11 has reached out to the FBI and Homeland Security for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.