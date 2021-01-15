‘Home Alone 2’ star Macaulay Culkin sides with fan's 'petition' to remove Trump from film: ‘Sold’

Macaulay Culkin said he’s on board with removing Donald Trump from "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

A fan conjured up a "petition" to digitally remove the president on Sunday via Twitter and by Wednesday, Culkin responded to the social media user.

"Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin," the fan wrote, to which the Kevin McCallister performer replied, "Sold."

Donald Trump made a cameo in the movie "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," of which Macaulay Culkin starred in. (Source: Getty Images)

In the 1992 Christmas flick, McCallister runs into Trump at the famed Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned from 1988 before selling it in 1995. He asks Trump, a passerby, for directions to the lobby and Trump obliges.

"Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds to the young actor.

Another fan managed to completely edit out the president with Culkin responding to the fan’s effort, writing, "Bravo."

(L-R) Susan Anton, Keith Carradine, Macaulay Culkin and Donald Trump attend Fountain of Peace Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 5, 1991 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

In December 2019, Trump’s cameo in the beloved holiday film was removed completely by the Canadian Broadcast Company. The edit was met with mixed criticism.

According to Comicbook.com, the CBC provided a reason for the removal at the time, claiming the edit was "to allow for commercial time within the format."

On Wednesday, Trump became the first president in the country's history to be impeached twice.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the president for "incitement of insurrection" after a mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

Ten Republicans joined with Democrats.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report. Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.