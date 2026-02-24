Man, 24, dies in custody in OC jail

The Brief Edson Israel Rosasmedrano died at the Theo Lacy Facility on Sunday after being booked by Santa Ana Police for alleged vehicle theft. Deputies found the man unresponsive in his cell; he was later pronounced dead. Authorities report no suspicious circumstances following a preliminary investigation.



Authorities are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who died while in custody at the Theo Lacy Facility over the weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Authorities said Edson Israel Rosasmedrano had been at the detention center for less than 24 hours following his transfer from Santa Ana.

Rosasmedrano was originally booked by the Santa Ana Police Department on Thursday on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle, and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

He was transferred to the Theo Lacy Facility on Sunday.

Later that same day, deputies discovered him unresponsive.

What we don't know:

The specific cause and manner of death are unknown at this time.

While investigators have stated that "no suspicious circumstances were identified" during the initial sweep of the scene, they have not provided details regarding Rosasmedrano's health status or any events leading up to his death.

What's next:

A formal autopsy and toxicology examination will be conducted by the coroner's office to determine a cause of death.

Additionally, per standard protocol for in-custody deaths, the Orange County District Attorney's Office will conduct an independent investigation alongside the sheriff’s department’s own internal review.