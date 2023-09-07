Hollywood strikers rallying for unemployment benefits

Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike for months and unfortunately, California striking workers are denied access to unemployment insurance, even though they've paid into it.

A rally is being held in Culver City Thursday for a bill that would change that.

Members of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA as well as people in unions from other industries are all striking in record numbers, demanding better working conditions, better wages, and job security.

Last week, California State Senator Portantino introduced SB-799, which would provide unemployment insurance for workers who are on strike to help them make ends meet, and protect them from going into debt or losing their homes.

SUGGESTED:

Other states like New York and New Jersey allow striking workers to be eligible for those benefits after 14 days on the picket line.

The bill has until Sept. 14 to get to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for approval.