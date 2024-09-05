2 men critically wounded after shooting outside Hollywood restaurant

The search continues for the gunman who left two people critically wounded after shots were fired outside a Hollywood restaurant late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported outside Status Restaurant & Lounge on Hollywood Boulevard, between Cahuenga Blvd. and Selma Avenue around 11:55 p.m. The area was buzzing with people standing outside and packed restaurants when witnesses said a man wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts opened fire.

Investigators said the suspect fired shots at the victims and at the business multiple times and once first responders arrived, the men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unknown if the two victims were acquainted and their names have not been released by authorities.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The suspect was last seen walking near Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevards.

Those who witnessed the shooting or have information about the suspect are encouraged to contact the LAPD.