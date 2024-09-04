2 men charged with murdering music manager in Glendale

Two men were charged with murder for the shooting death of an Iranian-American music manager.

Robert Dehnoushi, 54, was shot in a strip mall parking lot on August 15 in Glendale.

According to the LA County DA's Office, around 8 a.m. Dehnoushi was followed by Aram Martinyan and Jerry Tolentino to a restaurant where Tolentino allegedly shot and killed Dehnoushi outside his vehicle.

Tolentino, 44, and Martinyan, 43, are charged with one count of murder. Tolentino is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. His prior felony was a 2007 conviction for carjacking in San Bernardino County, the DA's office said.

The charges also include the allegations that Tolentino personally used a handgun in the commission of the crime and that both Tolentino and Martinyan murdered Mr. Dehnoushi by means of lying-in-wait.

Dehnoushi, a father of two, is also a music promoter and businessman. He is well-regarded in the Iranian-American community as the promoter for the singer Googoosh.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dad of 2 shot, killed at a shopping center in Glendale

"Our community is mourning the loss of Mr. Robert Dehnoushi, a father of two who was senselessly shot and killed in an act of unimaginable violence targeting someone who brought joy to his community," said District Attorney Gascón.

"Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones of the victim, and the music community, who are enduring a pain that no one should ever have to experience."

Tolentino and Martinyan are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 20.

If convicted as charged, Tolentino faces a maximum sentence of life without parole +15 years in prison, and Martinyan faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but police believe Dehnoushi was targeted.