Man arrested in deadly Hollywood stabbing

One man was killed and another two men were injured after a fight escalated in Hollywood overnight. The alleged assailant has been arrested, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the 6400 block of Yucca Street, near Wilcox Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

Arriving officers discovered one of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a weapon and stabbed the victim in the chest. He was declared dead by authorities and his name has not been released.

Two other men were injured in the incident.

The 47-year-old suspect ran away from the scene but was arrested a short time later at his home. His name has not been publicly released.

No further information was immediately released as the homicide investigation continues.