Police offering reward for help ID'ing car allegedly used in Hollywood hit-and-run

article

Police Thursday sought the public's help in finding the hit-and-run motorist they believe is responsible for badly injuring a pedestrian in the Hollywood area in January.

On Jan. 9, around 7:30 p.m. a black or dark gray Ford F-150 traveling westbound on Santa Monica Blvd. crashed into a pedestrian crossing in a crosswalk at St. Andrews Place, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to police, the car did not stop, but fled the scene going westbound down Santa Monica Blvd. before turning northbound on Wilton Place.

The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for medical treatment.

SUGGESTED:

The victim is a 44-year-old Los Angeles area resident and is currently recovering from severe injuries to their face, torso, and legs.

Police have not released any further information on the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

Police released this photo in the hopes that someone might recognize the vehicle. The city is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps authorities solve the hit-and-run incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call LADP West Traffic Division detectives 213-473-0234, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.