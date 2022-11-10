Hollywood Hills tenant found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice

Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an eviction notice to a resident at an apartment complex located in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard when they heard a shot being fired inside the apartment around 9:10 a.m. Deputies then called for backup and several other deputies, crisis negotiators, and other agencies responded to the scene.

As first responders arrived, traffic was diverted off the 101 Freeway in both directions through the Cahuenga Pass to alleviate any threats to drivers on the 101 Freeway. FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported from SkyFOX traffic was backed up to the 170 Freeway. Until early Thursday afternoon, traffic on the northbound side was diverted off at Gower Street and traffic on the southbound side was diverted off Highland Avenue.

The tense standoff shut down the freeway for hours before eventually reopening.

Around 1:30 p.m., LASD officials confirmed to FOX 11 the suspect was found dead inside his apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Evacuated residents tell us they saw an eviction notice posted on the apartment days ago, shortly after a 7% rent increase went into effect.

"The mail was piling up on the door," said one neighbor. "I thought the guy was gone, but I guess he was still there."

Most describe the resident as a quiet man in his 50s, adding that the rent increase was difficult for quite a few of the building's residents.

Sgt. Travis Morrow, who works with LASD's team that serves evictions in the county, says they are getting more "high-risk evictions" with people refusing to leave and getting angry upon getting eviction notices.

"It’s going to become more and more common, sadly," says an evacuated resident.

With the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ending, the country dealing with inflation and layoffs being announced, it’s not about living paycheck to paycheck anymore. Another resident tells us it’s about day-to-day survival, and not knowing where you might be spending the next night.

The suspect's name has not been released, and no further information was immediately available.

