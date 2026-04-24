3 killed in Baldwin Park triple shooting

The Brief Three people were killed during an early morning shooting Friday in Baldwin Park. Emergency responders arrived near Millbury and Bresse avenues just after 5 a.m. following a call from local police. Police have not yet released information regarding suspects or motives.



An investigation is underway into a violent shooting in Baldwin Park early Friday morning that left three people dead.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for assistance from Baldwin Park police just after 5 a.m.

Responders arrived at the intersection of Millbury and Bresse avenues to find three victims.

Two people died at the scene, while a third was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Baldwin Park police officers were already present when fire crews arrived, though officials have confirmed that no officers were involved in the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police have not provided a description of a suspect or any vehicles that may have been involved.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, and it is unclear if the incident was targeted or random.

What's next:

Investigators are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day to collect evidence and interview potential witnesses.