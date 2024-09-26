Graffiti filled Hollywood Hills mansions cleaned up

Two multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills mansions that were covered in graffiti just days ago have been cleaned.

Images from SkyFOX show the drastic comparison of the home which is located on Mulholland Dr. near Multiview Dr.

SkyFOX image Mulholland Dr. mansion on Sept. 26 (left) and SkyFOX image of Mulholland Dr. mansion on Sept. 20 (right)

Neighbors say this abandoned home, which has been vacant for years, was taken over by squatters and taggers. Some residents also claim a few of the squatters have been armed and confronted them.

The owner of this property is John Powers Middleton, a film producer and son of the Philadelphia Phillies owner John S. Middleton. He also owns another Hollywood Hills mansion on Sunset Plaza Dr. which was also defaced with graffiti and taken over by squatters.

RELATED:

The second home on Sunset Plaza Dr. was also partially cleaned as of Thursday.

It's unclear when both homes were cleaned.

SkyFOX image of Sunset Plaza Dr. mansion on Sept. 26 (left) and SkyFOX image of Sunset Plaza Dr. mansion on Sept. 24 (right)

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Sept. 25, officers arrested two people for tagging the Mulholland Dr. property. As officers were patrolling the area, community members told them two people had damaged and tagged the property and fled in a white Mercedes sedan.

The two suspects, 35-year-old Jacob Smith was arrested for vandalism and 19-year-old Thomia Fagan was arrested for possession of a firearm inside a vehicle.



