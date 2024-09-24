Another multi-million-dollar mansion in Hollywood Hills overtaken by taggers, squatters

Another multi-million dollar abandoned mansion in the Hollywood Hills has been overtaken by taggers and squatters.

Neighbors in the area say this home on Mulholland has been vacant for at least a couple of years.

Some residents also claim a few of the squatters were armed inside the home.

But this isn't the only mansion that's now catching people's attention.

A mansion located on Sunset Boulevard was overtaken by taggers who covered the walls and windows with graffiti.

This home and the mansion on Mulholland Drive are owned by the same person.

L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman says that the owner is in violation of the law. Her statement said in part, "This owner is an egregious violation of the law and we are elevating the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the Department of Building and Safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly."

The Los Angeles Police Department escorted people out of the house here on Mulholland. There are also now security guards here monitoring the home and it appears crews are putting up a chain link fence to prevent any more unwanted visitors.