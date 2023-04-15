Man shot in head at touristic Hollywood and Highland area

Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting that occurred in the crowded Hollywood tourist district that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim -- apparently a good Samaritan who tried to intervene in a dispute -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday outside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center near the intersection of Hollywood and Highland.

Police said the suspects were a man and a woman, both possibly in their 20s.

According to police, the man witnessed some type of dispute or argument on the street and tried to intervene, when the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head near the Hard Rock Café. The victim managed to stumble away from the shooting scene, toward the entrance to the Metro B (Red) Line station on Hollywood Boulevard, where he collapsed.