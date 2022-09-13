Hollywood High School on lockdown following reports of shots fired

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating following reports of a shooting at Hollywood High School.

Officers were called to the historic high school located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard just before 9:45 a.m. The department received reports of shots fired from one of the classrooms on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown and Sunset Boulevard is closed at Orange Avenue.

SkyFOX flew over the scene that showed a heavy police presence of at least 20 patrol vehicles. FOX 11's Stu Mundel also reported seeing students scrambling to safety. Students and staff have been told to shelter in place or brought to safety on another part of campus.

(FOX 11)

Investigators at the scene have yet to find evidence of shots fired and remain at the scene. An LAPD SWAT team continues its search through the campus.

No injuries have been reported and no further information was immediately available.

Earlier this year, the high school was placed on lockdown as an abundance of caution due to a barricade situation nearby.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

