2 schools in Hollywood temporarily placed on lockdown due to barricade situation

Two schools in Hollywood were temporarily placed on lockdown due to a barricade situation nearby on Wednesday morning.

Hollywood High School and Larchmont Charter were impacted by the police activity.

Authorities say a barricaded suspect was in the area of Selma Avenue and McCadden Place and the public was asked to avoid the area.



The Los Angeles Police Department said there was a person with a gun inside a tent.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Los Angeles School police officers will remain in the area to monitor the situation.

