Hollywood Forever Cemetery welcomes families for annual Día de los Muertos celebration

A vibrant tradition continued in Hollywood on Saturday. Hollywood Forever Cemetery welcomed back visitors and families for the annual Día de los Muertos celebration, a tradition honoring loved ones who've passed with vibrant colors, candles, and altars.

"We're teaching them to be family-oriented; that's where they learn that they have grand-grandparents," one woman at the celebration told FOX 11.

But among the sea of colors, it was Dodger blue that was really on display.

"He was a big Dodgers fan; you know, I think the sign speaks for itself," said Christina Villasenor.

Christina has been honoring her brother Raul Villasenor on Día de los Muertos for years. They celebrated him and other loved ones who've passed away the best way they know how, by cheering on the Dodgers as a family for Game 7 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"You try to teach other people it’s okay to celebrate it and not always have to be sad," said Villasenor.

Christina says the holiday is a reminder for all of us that we can still have a little fun and find time to remember loved ones.

"I know we get busy; people get caught up on your own personal stuff, but you know what, sometimes it's like your birthday, you make time for that, why not make time for that one person once a year," said Villasenor.