'Tis the season: Celebrating the 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade

Some consider it the official start of the holiday season.

This year, 110 celebrities,12 bands, movie cars and more were just some of the highlights from the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Bands played familiar Christmas songs like "Jingle Bells" marching down almost 3.5 miles of Hollywood Boulevard, Parade officials describing the crowd along the curbs as being in the tens of thousands. Of those big tall balloons, there was the Grinch, the Cat in the Hat, and among others, two very tall Pandas in the Hollywood Christmas Parade for the first time!

This is the 92nd anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Over the years so many groups, marching bands, military groups and famous faces graced this parade.

Actress Frances Fisher told FOX 11, "It's so exciting to see the kids all happy."

Actor Lou Ferrigno said, "The thing I like the most is the instant gratification for the fans..for the smile of their faces... they get excited."

"To be the grand marshal of this parade... to me this represents magic, represents love," actor Jeremy Renner, this year's grand marshal told FOX 11.

After the accident in which he was crushed by a snow plow that toppled over on him in January 2023, he credits fans, friends and family for his recovery saying, "There's a lot of people who made me believe in something that I didn't know existed."

He ADDED that his faith in humanity was restored. As always this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade supported the Marines Toys for Tots Program, marking 77 years of giving back.