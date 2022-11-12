Hit-and-run suspect in custody after freeway ramp standoff in Santa Clarita

The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening was taken into custody after holding California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita.

The standoff followed a short pursuit, CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service.

The CHP incident log indicates the man fled in the pickup truck at 3:53 p.m., then got out and tried to run but returned to the vehicle and drove away.

Officers stopped the pickup on the Soledad Canyon on-ramp to the 14 Freeway, Figueroa said.

Broadcast news video shot from overhead showed a CHP vehicle touching the rear of the white pickup stopped on the ramp.

"The suspect is not getting out of the vehicle," Figueroa said.

A CHP officer responded to the scene at 5:29 p.m. with less-lethal rounds, and a K-9 officer ended the standoff at 6:15 p.m., he said. The suspect suffered dog-bite injuries.

Details on the hit-and-run crash were not available. The CHP log indicates it may have occurred in the 7600 block of Soledad Canyon Road and that there were no injuries.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:57 p.m. shutting down all northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road. Freeway lanes were reopened at 6:22 p.m. but the on-ramp remained closed while the truck was removed.