Man killed on 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

A man was killed on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the victim’s vehicle became disabled on the southbound lanes and did not have its lights on when it was struck by another vehicle just before 3:15 a.m. The victim was ejected from the sedan and was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted off the freeway and onto Frontage Road. A SigAlert was issued around 3:40 a.m. and by 6:40 a.m., one lane appeared to be open on the southbound side of the freeway.

No further information was immediately available.

