Historic Queen Mary in danger of capsizing, new report reveals

A new report reveals Queen Mary is in such bad shape, the historic Long Beach hotel and landmark is in immediate need of repairs or it is in danger of sinking.

The report came from a naval architecture firm hired by the City of Long Beach.

According to the firm, very few repairs have been made to Queen Mary over the past five years, leaving the historical vessel vulnerable to flooding or capsizing. In addition, Long Beach would need $20 million for urgent safety repairs to keep the ship viable over the next two years.

The $20 million is on top of another $20 million Long Beach has already spent on the Queen Mary.

In January, the current operator of the ship filed for bankruptcy.

