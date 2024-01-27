Hiker from California dies suddenly at Utah's Zion National Park

article

A hiker from California died from a cardiac arrest while on a Zion National Park trail, park rangers say.

The pedestrian was a 63-year-old man from San Diego. In a statement, the National Park Service (NPS) said that they learned about an unresponsive hiker near the park's Scout Lookout on Friday afternoon.

"Rangers immediately responded and hiked to the patient with medical equipment including an automated external defibrillator (AED) and a heart monitor," the NPS explained.

When emergency crews arrived, they found park visitors performing CPR and other lifesaving measures.

"When they reached the patient, visitors with emergency medical training were performing CPR and directing other visitors who assisted," the press release added.

Despite attempts to save the man's life, he passed away. Over 20 workers, including paramedics and EMTs, responded to the incident.

"After nearly an hour and a half administering CPR, treatment with the AED, and checking their condition with the heart monitor, the park consulted with a doctor (medical control) and the patient was pronounced dead," the NPS explained.

The park closed its West Rim Trail and opened it back up later Friday. The NPS is investigating the death, along with Utah's Office of the Medical Examiner and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

"All of us at Zion extend our deepest condolences to this hiker’s family," Zion National Park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a press release. "We also want to express thanks to the bystanders who assisted by performing CPR."

