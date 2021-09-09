Hiker found dead in rugged terrain in Burbank park

article

A woman who went hiking in a Burbank park was found dead Thursday in rugged terrain near a trail, police said.

Officers went to Stough Park about 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call of a missing hiker. Burbank police Sgt. Emil Brimway said they "were able to isolate an approximate area of where the hiker was possibly located," which he described as "a steep valley between two ridges with rugged terrain."

Officers searched the area on foot, aided by a police helicopter, but discontinued their efforts due to the terrain and darkness, Brimway said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"This morning, officers responded back to the area and continued their search for the hiker," he said. "The department's drone was also deployed. During their search with the drone, officers were able to locate the hiker. Officers hiked to the subject and determined she was deceased."

Authorities were withholding the name of the woman, along with information about her city of residence, pending notification of her relatives, Brimway said.

Burbank police detectives were investigating the circumstances of the death.

"At this time, this incident appears to be accidental in nature," Brimway said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.