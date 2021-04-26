Hiker discovers human remains near trail in Burbank

Authorities are investigating after a hiker discovered human remains near a trail in Burbank last week, police said Monday.

Burbank Police receiving a 911 call last Thursday from a hiker who discovered what appeared to be human remains near the hiking trail above Elmwood Avenue. Police officers, detectives and an investigator from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office immediately responded to the scene.

The coroner investigator determined the skeletal remains were, in fact, human.

Authorities said that potential identification of the remains can take upwards of several months to a year.

The death investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.

