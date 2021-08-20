High tides threaten homes, beaches across Los Angeles, Orange counties

Beach communities in parts of Southern California were hit by big waves Thursday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire's lifeguards shared a video of the big waves pounding Zuma Beach in Malibu.

Down in San Pedro, a man and a woman were both stranded on a cliff in the Point Fermin area due to high tides. Both were safely rescued but a woman suffered a leg injury.

According to the National Weather Service, elevated surf is expected to continue in parts of Orange County through Saturday night, with the highest tide possibly ranging from four to seven feet Friday night. Coastal flooding is also possible for beach communities in Newport Beach and Malibu, per NWS.

