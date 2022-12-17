Police chase suspect ditches car after pursuit across LA neighborhoods

The search is on for a police chase suspect in the east side of Los Angeles Saturday night.

SkyFOX was first over the police chase scene around 7:45 p.m. when the Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected stolen car.

The suspect drove through various Los Angeles neighborhoods including Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Glendale and Cypress Park.

The suspect eventually ditched the car after parking it on the side of the road in the Lincoln Heights area. Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

As of 8 p.m., no arrests have been announced from Saturday night's chase.