Two high school students shot, one killed, in ambush car shooting in Santa Ana

One high school student is dead and another one remains hospitalized Friday morning after an ambush shooting in Santa Ana, police said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, around 7:23 p.m. Thursday night, three students were sitting in a car in the west alley of 1400 S. Minnie Street when a gunman approached the vehicle and shot two of the students.

One of the students died from a gunshot wound and the other was hospitalized for his injuries.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as Roberto Izelo, 18, of Tustin. The second student shot, a 19-year-old baseball player at Century High School, remains in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Authorities told FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez that a third teen, a 16-year-old boy, was in the back seat of the car at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

The circumstances or motive surrounding the shooting are currently being investigated.

Police released surveillance video of the possible suspect crossing a street.

Possible suspect in Santa Ana ambush shooting that left one high school student dead, another injured.

Detectives are attempting to identify and locate any witnesses who can shed light on this incident.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.