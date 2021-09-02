Hidden cameras found in church bathroom in Bell Gardens; parishioner arrested

article

A parishioner is accused of placing small hidden cameras inside a Bell Gardens church bathroom.

The Bell Gardens Police Department responded to a call at the LA Pentecostal Church on Eastern Avenue after a church staff found the hidden cameras.

Police later learned that the video footage showed children using the women's restroom.

Shortly after a police report was filed, the suspect – 32-year-old Stephen Ramirez – turned himself in. Ramirez was identified as the church's parishioner, Bell Garden PD said.

Ramirez is accused of placing a hidden camera in two women's restrooms at the church. Ramirez is charged with invasion of privacy/lewd conduct.

