HHS closing Long Beach shelter after reuniting more than 1,500 migrant children with family, sponsors

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the temporary shelter for migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center will shut down after authorities were able to reunite more than 1,500 kids with their families or sponsors.

The HHS said the shutdown, effective Friday, is happening ahead of schedule after 1,538 migrant children are able to be back with their families or sponsors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1,280 migrant children leave Long Beach shelter, reunite with family, sponsors

"I’m incredibly proud of our city for stepping up and welcoming these kids. This humanitarian mission has always been about ensuring the safe reunification of families and we are so grateful for the opportunity to help," said Mayor Robert Garcia in a press release.

The Long Beach Convention Center had been used as a temporary shelter for migrant children since late April.

"It’s our legal and moral obligation to care for the well-being of unaccompanied children in our care as we work to safely unite them with their parents or with vetted sponsors," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a press release. "Since its opening, the Long Beach Emergency Intake Shelter has been an example of the care we can provide when staff, volunteers, local leaders and neighboring communities come together to support a temporary shelter. I want to extend my gratitude to the staff, the volunteers and all the members of the community who contributed to creating a safe place for unaccompanied children."