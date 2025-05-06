Hepatitis A outbreak declared in LA County

The Brief The outbreak is due to increased cases and elevated virus levels in wastewater. In 2024, 165 cases were reported, tripling the 2023 figures. Despite higher risks among unhoused individuals, recent cases in 2025 mostly involve people without travel or housing risk factors.



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A due to a significant increase in cases and elevated virus levels in local wastewater.

What we know:

In 2024, LA County reported 165 hepatitis A cases, three times the number from 2023.

In 2025, 29 cases have been confirmed, mostly among individuals without travel or housing risk factors.

The increase in cases correlates with higher hepatitis A concentrations in wastewater.

What they're saying:

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, stated, "The ongoing increase in hepatitis A cases signals that quick action is needed to protect public health. The hepatitis A vaccine is safe, effective, and offers long-term protection."

Residents are urged to get vaccinated and practice regular handwashing, especially before eating and after using the bathroom.

What's next:

Public Health is actively monitoring and investigating suspect cases, collaborating with healthcare providers and organizations serving the homeless to promote vaccination and awareness.

Free hepatitis A vaccines are offered through mobile units to those experiencing homelessness.

Residents are encouraged to check their vaccination status and seek vaccination if unvaccinated or at high risk.

About Hepatitis A:

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe.

It spreads through ingestion of contaminated objects, food, or drinks.

Vaccination is the best preventive measure, and immune globulin may be recommended for certain individuals after exposure.

For more information, residents can contact the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473.