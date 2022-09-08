Hemet brush fire kills father, adopted daughter; leaves mother severely injured

The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet continues to spread, claiming the lives of two people.

Ian Compton and his adopted daughter, Mikayla Porter, died Sept. 5 as they were attempting to evacuate.

Tina Compton, Ian’s wife and Mikayla’s biological mother, survived but was severely injured. The three were in the car trying to evacuate but flames were blocking the escape route.

Danette Maurer, Tina’s friend, said she is recovering in a burn ward with third degree burns on over 30% of her body.

"She’s in a lot of pain and she doesn’t want to be alone with the thoughts and memories of them," Maurer told FOX 11.

"She said that she got out of the car and was trying to find a hose whatever. She doesn’t know why Ian didn’t get out of the car, but I know the flames were on that side."

Maurer wants to believe Ian couldn’t bear to leave Mikayla, the young woman in her 20’s was autistic. He was in the process of adopting her.

The fire completely trapped the father and daughter.

"She was screaming, she couldn’t figure out anything else to do but pray."

Tina also lost her fur babies, home, and belongings.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help.